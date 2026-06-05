ETV Bharat / business

India's Economy Grew 7.7% In FY26, Says Government Data

New Delhi: India’s economy grew 7.7 per cent in FY26, up from 7.1 per cent in FY25, according to the provisional estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The country's economy, in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is estimated to grow 7.8 per cent year-on-year.

Real GDP at constant prices is estimated at Rs 87.77 lakh crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 81.40 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Nominal GDP for the quarter is estimated at Rs 94.65 lakh crore, registering a growth of 9.1 per cent.

For the full financial year 2025-26, real GDP is estimated to attain Rs 323.12 lakh crore, compared with the First Revised Estimate of Rs 299.89 lakh crore in FY25, reflecting a growth rate of 7.7 per cent. Nominal GDP is estimated at Rs 346.36 lakh crore, growing 8.9 per cent over the previous year.



Gross Value Added (GVA), a key measure of economic activity, is estimated to grow 7.9 per cent in FY26, while nominal GVA is projected to rise 9.1 per cent. In the fourth quarter, real GVA growth stood at 7.9 per cent, while nominal GVA expanded 9.9 per cent.

