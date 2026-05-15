ETV Bharat / business

India’s Changing Economy To Spark Small Town Boom, Gig Work Emerging As New Normal: Saurabh Mukherjea

New Delhi: Rising fuel prices, persistent inflation, slowing job growth and the growing shift towards gig work are reshaping the economic reality of India’s middle class. With household expenses rising and concerns around AI-led disruption and weakening salaried employment growing, financial anxiety is deepening across urban families.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Marcellus Investment Managers Founder and CIO Saurabh Mukherjea speaks about inflation, jobs, savings, education, entrepreneurship and the future of India’s economy. He also warns against the rising obsession with stock market speculation, especially the growing craze for futures and options trading among retail investors. Below are the excerpts:



ETB: Petrol and diesel prices have increased again. Was this necessary at this time and how do you see the overall economic situation right now?



Saurabh Mukherjea: For the last 3-4 months, the government absorbed most of the pressure from rising crude oil prices through oil marketing companies. But crude prices have almost doubled in rupee terms over the last year. So this Rs 3-4 hike in petrol and diesel prices is only the beginning. If the Gulf and Iran-related tensions continue, fuel prices can rise further in the coming months.

Apart from fuel, there are three other reasons why inflation could rise sharply. First edible oil prices have increased nearly 50 per cent globally in the last six months. Second, the rupee has weakened nearly 12 per cent against the dollar, so imported products will become costlier. Third, there are concerns around weak rainfall because of El Niño, which can push up food prices around July-August.

Overall, inflationary pressure is building up. CPI inflation could touch 7-8 per cent by Diwali. RBI has already hinted at possible rate hikes. For middle-class households, the situation is becoming serious.



ETB: In your book Breakpoint, you talk about the middle class facing pressure. What options does the middle class really have in this situation?



Saurabh Mukherjea: In the book, we talked about things with the data set. White-collar job creation has weakened sharply over the last few years. Technology is replacing people in sectors like IT services, banking and financial services.

Besides, this salary growth after adjusting for inflation has remained weak for almost a decade. Real wages have not grown meaningfully, which has reduced the purchasing power of the middle class.

Going forward, people will have to adapt to a new work structure. White-collar gig jobs will become common. Many people will work from home on freelance assignments such as AI training, research, media production and similar work.

Savings will also become critical. India’s household savings rate is at a nearly 50-year low today. Families will need stronger financial planning because the old structure of stable jobs, steady promotions and predictable income growth is breaking down.



ETB: How is inflation affecting ordinary people beyond just higher prices?



Saurabh Mukherjea: The biggest impact is visible in rising debt. If you remove home loans, which are generally productive assets, the debt-to-income ratio of India’s middle class is around 32 to 33 per cent.

In most major countries, this number is below 20 per cent. People are increasingly taking personal loans, car loans, and education loans and using credit cards to maintain their lifestyle. While writing Breakpoint, we met people carrying multiple personal loans just to manage expenses.

The second impact is weaker consumption. Compared to the double-digit consumption growth seen around 2010-12, companies today celebrate even 4 to 5 per cent volume growth.

Another impact is pressure on real estate. Residential markets in places like Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are under stress because of weaker IT hiring and changing work patterns. Commercial office space is also under pressure as work from home becomes more common.



ETB: Do you believe work from home and gig work are becoming permanent trends?



Saurabh Mukherjea: COVID-19 period was the world’s first large-scale work-from-home experiment, and it largely worked. Even today, many people in the US and Europe continue working from home for part of the week. Technology has advanced rapidly over the last few years and AI is changing how work gets done. White-collar freelance work will become a permanent reality.

This could benefit Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Nagpur, Coimbatore and others. Many people may choose smaller cities over expensive metros because they can work remotely and reduce living costs. The way people live and work is changing because of technology as well as economic pressures.



ETB: Parents still believe that good marks and degrees guarantee a secure future. Is that changing?



Saurabh Mukherjea: Our argument in Breakpoint is that the education system has failed, not the students. Over time, school education became secondary to competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET. But now even graduating from prestigious institutions does not guarantee jobs.

According to our study, nearly 30 per cent of graduates are unemployed. A later study by Azim Premji University suggested the figure could be closer to 40 per cent. The bigger issue is that even when graduates get jobs their salary levels are often disappointing.

We need to rethink education entirely. The importance of prestigious degrees and entrance exam scores is declining. Many successful Indian business promoters came from ordinary educational backgrounds. They built businesses through discipline, learning and persistence rather than elite credentials.



ETB: But are parents really ready to accept this changing reality?