ETV Bharat / business

India's AI, Chip and Defence Push Could Fuel US$ 1.2 Trillion Machinery Market by 2047: CII-BCG Report

New Delhi: India’s growing ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor manufacturing, defence and renewable energy could create a massive opportunity for the country’s machinery manufacturing industry, with the domestic capital goods market projected to reach US$ 1-1.2 trillion by 2047, according to a new report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

From machines used in semiconductor factories to transformers powering AI data centres and precision equipment manufacturing defence components, the country’s expanding industrial landscape is expected to drive demand for advanced machinery. However, the report highlights that India continues to depend on imports for more than a third of its capital goods requirements, making domestic technology development and manufacturing capabilities critical to achieving its long-term ambitions.

Titled India’s Capital Goods Imperative: Building the Industry that Builds India, the report, released at the CII Capital Goods Summit 2026, said India’s capital goods production reached around Rs 5.7 lakh crore in FY25, growing at an annual rate of 10.4 per cent between FY19 and FY25. Despite this progress, imports continue to make up around 36 per cent of domestic demand.

Capital goods refer to machines, equipment and industrial tools used by businesses to manufacture products or operate infrastructure. These include everything from excavators used in construction and machinery used in automobile factories to transformers, industrial pumps and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The report noted that India’s domestic demand for capital goods nearly doubled from Rs 3.61 lakh crore in FY19 to Rs 6.55 lakh crore in FY25. This demand is expected to grow further as government and private investments expand across infrastructure and emerging industries.

Data centres and semiconductor factories to drive machinery demand

One of the biggest opportunities identified in the report is the rapid expansion of electronics, semiconductors and data centres. Annual capital expenditure in these sectors is projected to increase nearly fourfold, from Rs 30,000 crore in FY23-25 to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY27-29, marking the fastest growth among the sectors assessed.

The expansion of AI infrastructure is expected to generate demand for equipment such as transformers, switchgear, cooling systems and backup power solutions. Data centres alone are projected to attract around Rs 30,000 crore in annual investments.

Similarly, semiconductor fabrication and packaging facilities require specialised, high-precision machinery to manufacture and process chips, creating opportunities for domestic equipment manufacturers.

Renewable energy and clean technology are another major growth driver, with annual capital expenditure projected to rise 130 per cent, from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 3.7 lakh crore. Defence and aerospace investments are expected to increase 60 per cent, reaching Rs 2.5 lakh crore annually, while chemicals and petrochemicals could see an 89 per cent rise.

Automobiles and components, along with food processing and FMCG, are also expected to generate additional demand for industrial machinery.

65% manufacturers plan to increase investments

The report’s CII Capital Goods Pulse Survey 2026, which gathered perspectives from industry leaders, found that 73 per cent of respondents were optimistic about the industry’s outlook, while 65 per cent planned to increase capital expenditure over the next five years compared with the previous five years.

Defence and aerospace emerged as the biggest growth opportunity, identified by 38 per cent of respondents, followed by renewable energy and power grids at 31 per cent and data centres at 27 per cent. Semiconductors and electronics were identified by 23 per cent of respondents.

The survey also highlighted differences in growth strategies. Manufacturers with a higher share of export revenue are looking to expand their international presence, while companies focused on the domestic market are prioritising new customers in India.

However, industry leaders identified technology development and supply-chain strength as major areas where Indian manufacturers continue to lag behind global competitors. While Indian companies are considered competitive in terms of cost and reliability, dependence on imported components remains a challenge.

Import dependence and technology gaps remain major challenges

The report highlighted that India’s machine tools, plastic processing and textile machinery segments remain particularly dependent on imports, meeting around 60-70 per cent of domestic demand through overseas supplies.

Critical components such as computer numerical control (CNC) systems and servo motors used in machine tools, specialised steel used in transformers and hydraulic systems used in earthmoving equipment continue to be important import-dependent areas.