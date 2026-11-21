India's AI, Chip and Defence Push Could Fuel US$ 1.2 Trillion Machinery Market by 2047: CII-BCG Report
India targets a US$ 1.2 trillion capital goods industry by 2047, with a push to cut imports and boost domestic manufacturing, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s growing ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor manufacturing, defence and renewable energy could create a massive opportunity for the country’s machinery manufacturing industry, with the domestic capital goods market projected to reach US$ 1-1.2 trillion by 2047, according to a new report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
From machines used in semiconductor factories to transformers powering AI data centres and precision equipment manufacturing defence components, the country’s expanding industrial landscape is expected to drive demand for advanced machinery. However, the report highlights that India continues to depend on imports for more than a third of its capital goods requirements, making domestic technology development and manufacturing capabilities critical to achieving its long-term ambitions.
Titled India’s Capital Goods Imperative: Building the Industry that Builds India, the report, released at the CII Capital Goods Summit 2026, said India’s capital goods production reached around Rs 5.7 lakh crore in FY25, growing at an annual rate of 10.4 per cent between FY19 and FY25. Despite this progress, imports continue to make up around 36 per cent of domestic demand.
Capital goods refer to machines, equipment and industrial tools used by businesses to manufacture products or operate infrastructure. These include everything from excavators used in construction and machinery used in automobile factories to transformers, industrial pumps and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
The report noted that India’s domestic demand for capital goods nearly doubled from Rs 3.61 lakh crore in FY19 to Rs 6.55 lakh crore in FY25. This demand is expected to grow further as government and private investments expand across infrastructure and emerging industries.
Data centres and semiconductor factories to drive machinery demand
One of the biggest opportunities identified in the report is the rapid expansion of electronics, semiconductors and data centres. Annual capital expenditure in these sectors is projected to increase nearly fourfold, from Rs 30,000 crore in FY23-25 to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY27-29, marking the fastest growth among the sectors assessed.
The expansion of AI infrastructure is expected to generate demand for equipment such as transformers, switchgear, cooling systems and backup power solutions. Data centres alone are projected to attract around Rs 30,000 crore in annual investments.
Similarly, semiconductor fabrication and packaging facilities require specialised, high-precision machinery to manufacture and process chips, creating opportunities for domestic equipment manufacturers.
Renewable energy and clean technology are another major growth driver, with annual capital expenditure projected to rise 130 per cent, from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 3.7 lakh crore. Defence and aerospace investments are expected to increase 60 per cent, reaching Rs 2.5 lakh crore annually, while chemicals and petrochemicals could see an 89 per cent rise.
Automobiles and components, along with food processing and FMCG, are also expected to generate additional demand for industrial machinery.
65% manufacturers plan to increase investments
The report’s CII Capital Goods Pulse Survey 2026, which gathered perspectives from industry leaders, found that 73 per cent of respondents were optimistic about the industry’s outlook, while 65 per cent planned to increase capital expenditure over the next five years compared with the previous five years.
Defence and aerospace emerged as the biggest growth opportunity, identified by 38 per cent of respondents, followed by renewable energy and power grids at 31 per cent and data centres at 27 per cent. Semiconductors and electronics were identified by 23 per cent of respondents.
The survey also highlighted differences in growth strategies. Manufacturers with a higher share of export revenue are looking to expand their international presence, while companies focused on the domestic market are prioritising new customers in India.
However, industry leaders identified technology development and supply-chain strength as major areas where Indian manufacturers continue to lag behind global competitors. While Indian companies are considered competitive in terms of cost and reliability, dependence on imported components remains a challenge.
Import dependence and technology gaps remain major challenges
The report highlighted that India’s machine tools, plastic processing and textile machinery segments remain particularly dependent on imports, meeting around 60-70 per cent of domestic demand through overseas supplies.
Critical components such as computer numerical control (CNC) systems and servo motors used in machine tools, specialised steel used in transformers and hydraulic systems used in earthmoving equipment continue to be important import-dependent areas.
The gap is also visible in research and development spending. Industry estimates cited in the report suggest that Indian capital goods manufacturers spend around 0.5 per cent of their revenue on R&D, compared with 5-6 per cent among leading German manufacturers.
The report argued that India needs to move beyond assembling machinery and adopting foreign technologies towards developing its own products, designs and intellectual property.
It also highlighted the shortage of skilled workers, with 73 per cent of survey respondents identifying talent availability among their top five industry challenges. Skills in precision machining, CNC programming, robotics and industrial automation will be particularly important as manufacturing becomes more technology-intensive.
India aims to reduce imports and become a global machinery supplier
The CII–BCG report sets an ambitious target of building a US$ 1-1.2 trillion domestic capital goods market by 2047, in line with the Viksit Bharat vision.
The ambition is not limited to expanding domestic production. India also aims to reduce the share of imports in domestic capital goods consumption from the current 36 per cent to below 20 per cent, while increasing exports to more than 40 per cent of domestic production.
Ashish Bhandari, Chairman, CII National Committee on Capital Goods and Engineering, and Managing Director and CEO of Thermax, said Indian companies were already delivering sophisticated solutions in domestic and international markets, but the next step was to develop more of the technologies behind them.
“As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the opportunity is not only to supply more equipment, but to develop the design capabilities, advanced technologies and supplier ecosystems behind it,” he said.
Ravi Raghavan, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Capital Goods and Engineering, and Managing Director and CEO of Bharat Fritz Werner Limited, said the industry needed to focus on technology, precision and reliability to compete with leading global manufacturers.
“Healthy order books are encouraging, but technology depth, capable suppliers and execution will determine how much of that demand we can serve,” he said.
Report calls for incentives, faster approvals and stronger R&D
To achieve its 2047 ambition, the report has proposed a 10-point agenda for the government and industry, focusing on research and innovation, quality improvement, trade competitiveness, skilled talent and easier regulatory processes.
It recommended extending incentives under programmes such as the Semicon India Programme to encourage the development and procurement of domestically manufactured capital goods. It also suggested linking investment incentives for global manufacturers to measurable technology-transfer commitments rather than limiting them to local assembly.
The report proposed tax incentives for indigenous research and development, better financing facilities for buyers of Indian-made machinery and time-bound government approvals to reduce delays in setting up manufacturing facilities.
It also urged companies to work with engineering institutions and industrial training institutes to develop job-ready talent and collaborate to increase the domestic supply of critical components.
Natarajan Sankar, Managing Director and Senior Partner, India Head – Industrial Goods Practice at BCG, said the changing composition of India’s capital expenditure towards technology-intensive industries presented a significant opportunity for machinery manufacturers.
“Companies that build products, certifications and capacity for these sectors ahead of demand can become long-term suppliers to India’s fastest-growing industries and build a platform for global exports,” he said.
The report concluded that India’s next phase of manufacturing growth will depend on its ability to convert rising domestic demand into indigenous technology, stronger supplier networks and globally competitive machinery, rather than continuing to rely heavily on imported equipment.
Also Read:
- Signal Blocks Screenshots To Stop AI Agents From Reading Private Chats
- AI To Lead Investment Strategy In 2027; Energy & Borrowing Costs Shape Macro Outlook: Barclays
- Apple Is Building An AI Agent That Can Use A Computer Like A Person
- Anthropic Surges In Market Debut After Biggest IPO On Record, Despite Fears That AI Is Running Amok