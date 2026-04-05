ETV Bharat / business

Indian Stock Markets Transitioning Into Consolidation Phase With High Volatility

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets appear to be transitioning into a consolidation phase with high volatility and low visibility, according to analysts. Global developments continued to dictate market direction, particularly the evolving US-Iran conflict, which kept crude oil prices volatile and elevated. This, in turn, raised concerns over inflation and fiscal stability for import-dependent economies like India.

“While domestic flows and technical supports are providing stability, global factors such as crude oil prices and geopolitical developments will continue to dictate direction. A cautious, selective approach with focus on risk management remains prudent in the near term,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Nifty and Sensex settled lower at 22,713.10 and 73,319.55, respectively, on the last trading day. Persistent FII outflows, despite a temporary recovery in the rupee against the US dollar following RBI measures to curb speculative activity, further weighed on markets and kept investor sentiment cautious despite intermittent recoveries, said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.Sectoral trends were mixed during the week.