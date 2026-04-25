ETV Bharat / business

Indian Stock Markets Fall Sharply Amid IT Rout, West Asia Tensions This Week

Mumbai: The domestic equity markets closed on a weak note for the second consecutive week, with benchmark indices declining about 2 per cent amid escalating tensions in West Asia, a sharp spike in crude oil prices, and heavy selling in IT stocks weighing on sentiment.

On a weekly basis, headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower, falling 2.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. However, broader markets showed relative resilience, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices slipping just 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent week-on-week.On the liquidity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,369 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 9,782 crore.

Sectorally, the IT pack emerged as the biggest laggard, plunging about 10 per cent on the BSE. The sell-off came after weaker-than-expected management guidance triggered fresh concerns over the FY27 earnings outlook, despite in-line quarterly earnings from Infosys and TCS.In contrast, consumption-oriented sectors such as FMCG delivered a positive performance, with companies reporting double-digit volume growth.

The BFSI segment has also posted steady results so far, with asset quality remaining stable despite concerns stemming from the West Asia crisis, particularly in MSME and commercial vehicle segments. According to analysts, markets remained volatile with a cautious undertone during the week, as early recovery attempts fizzled out amid resurfacing US-Iran tensions and continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. They noted that elevated crude oil prices and stalled geopolitical negotiations kept investors on edge, limiting fresh buying and capping upside at higher levels, resulting in a range-bound market with a negative bias.