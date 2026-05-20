ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls To Record Low Of 96.90 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 20 paise to an all-time low of 96.90 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices amid simmering Iran-US tensions. Forex traders said the outflow by FIIs and decline in equity benchmark indices also pressured the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.89 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 96.90, registering a fall of 20 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee slumped for the eighth consecutive session and ended 50 paise down at its record low of 96.70 against the US dollar.