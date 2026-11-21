ETV Bharat / business

Indian Railways: Group Train Ticket Booking Rules Revised; No Cap On Berths, Check Eligibility & Conditions

New Delhi: South Western Railway (SWR) has announced that the rules for group and bulk train reservations have been revised. Indian Railways has implemented the new rules to make travel easier for people travelling in large numbers for weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sports events and cultural programmes.

The revised rules make it easier for large groups of people to book berths together. In its official release, SWR mentioned that Railways has removed the fixed limit on the number of berths that passengers can book.

Under the revised guidelines, group booking will be permitted only at major locations, from 9 am onwards, i.e. one hour after the opening of reservations under the Advance Reservation Period.

“The facility will be available to passengers travelling together for genuine purposes, such as marriage parties, students, pilgrims, sports teams and cultural groups, in all classes, irrespective of whether the tickets are Confirmed, RAC or Waitlisted,” the South Western Railway said in a release.

The SWR said there will be no ceiling imposed on the number of berths permitted under Bulk Reservation. The existing delegation of powers and prescribed limits have been withdrawn, and the CRS (Chief Reservation Supervisor) / SM (Station Manager) has been authorised to permit Bulk Reservations.

The South Western Railway appealed to people booking tickets in bulk to directly approach the competent authority and not get in touch with travel agents, except in the case of reservations in favour of Foreign Tourists / NRIs, as per the existing rules.