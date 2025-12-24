ETV Bharat / business

IRFC Provides Rs 9,821 Cr Loan To DFCCIL To Refinance World Bank Debt

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has extended a Rs 9,821 crore loan to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) to refinance the latter’s foreign currency debt availed from the World Bank. The loan from World Bank was taken for the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project. The loan agreement was formally signed between Rahul Kapoor, Director (Finance), DFCCIL and Deepa Kotnis, Executive Director (Finance), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).

"The Rupee Term Loan Agreement of Rs 9,821 crore was executed at the Railway Board, New Delhi, in the presence of Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, Satish Kumar, along with senior officials of IRFC and DFCCIL,” IRFC said in a press note.

According to IRFC, this transaction marks a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure financing landscape, underscoring the growing depth, maturity and capability of Indian financial institutions to support large-scale, long-gestation critical infrastructure projects through domestic funding solutions.