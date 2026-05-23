ETV Bharat / business

Indian Oil Says No Nationwide Fuel Shortage; Supply Issues At Some Outlets 'Highly Localised'

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, on Saturday said there was no overall shortage of petrol and diesel in the country and described fuel outages reported at some retail outlets as "highly localised" and temporary, caused by regional demand-supply mismatches and shifting sales patterns.

The state-owned fuel retailer said higher demand at certain outlets was driven by a seasonal rise in diesel consumption during the harvesting season, migration of customers from private pumps where retail prices were relatively higher, and increased institutional purchases at public sector outlets as bulk fuel supplies were being priced in line with elevated international rates.

The company said petrol sales during May 1-22 rose 14 per cent year-on-year, while diesel sales increased around 18 per cent, reflecting "sustained and exceptionally high" growth in demand that it continued to meet across the country.

In a statement, IOC said it "wishes to reassure customers and the general public that there is no overall shortage of petrol and diesel in the country. The current situation being witnessed at certain retail outlets is highly localised and temporary in nature, arising due to local demand-supply imbalances and redistribution of sales patterns in select areas".

It said only a "very small number" of outlets in its network of more than 42,000 fuel stations had witnessed supply disruptions, while stocks and supplies at the majority of pumps remained normal and adequate.