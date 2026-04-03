ETV Bharat / business

Indian Oil Says LPG Supply Stable, Warns Against Panic Booking Amid Global Tensions

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, on Friday said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply in India remains stable and adequate despite geopolitical disruptions to global energy markets, adding that domestic availability continues to be its top priority.

The company said it is delivering around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily, in line with normal levels prior to the current tensions, with uninterrupted supply to households.

IOC added that nearly 87 per cent of refill bookings are being made through digital platforms, while deliveries are being authenticated through OTP-based systems to ensure correct distribution.

"India's LPG supply remains stable, adequate, and under close monitoring, despite ongoing geopolitical developments impacting global energy markets. Domestic LPG (supply) continues to be accorded the highest priority," the company said in a statement.

The current deliveries of around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily are "consistent with normal delivery levels prior to the onset of current geopolitical tensions," it said.

Customers are encouraged to use digital modes such as SMS and IVRS for booking LPG refills. At present, nearly 87% of bookings are received through digital platforms. Deliveries are being carried out with Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC OTP) to ensure cylinders are received by the intended customers.

IOC said it is actively listening to concerns shared on its social media platforms and remains committed to addressing them promptly.