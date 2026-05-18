ETV Bharat / business

Indian Markets Capable Of Absorbing Different Types Of Shocks: SEBI Chief On West Asia Crisis

Bhubaneswar: Volatility has shot up in the financial markets due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, but the Indian bourses have the capacity to “absorb different types of shocks”, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

When there is a crisis in one part of the world, it also impacts the rest of the globe, Pandey told reporters here on the sidelines of the Regional Investors Seminar for Awareness.

“Due to the prevailing conflict in West Asia, the oil supply chain and its prices were affected in the rest of the world. All the economies have been affected by this and obviously, there are inflationary risks. Besides, the spillover effect and second-order effect will also come in,” he said.

“However, the advantages of a resilient Indian market are that it is able to absorb different types of shocks, and when these end, the market again resumes its normal trajectory,” Pandey said.

He also admitted that there have been some foreign portfolio investment outflows since September 2024, but domestic investors have “retained their confidence”.

Asked how SEBI is addressing threats from AI tools, Pandey said, “Most of the recent concerns around such tools are related to cybersecurity. As you know, markets rely heavily on software systems, and if cybersecurity is threatened or vulnerabilities are found in the software, there is a risk of attacks. If such attacks are successful, they can pose a serious threat to market integrity.”