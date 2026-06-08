ETV Bharat / business

Indian Industry Invests CAD 11 Billion In Canada, Generates Over 33,000 Jobs: Report

Washington: Indian companies have invested nearly CAD 11 billion across Canada in diverse sectors ranging from information technology, life sciences and manufacturing, a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Canada-India Business Council said.

The report, released during the recent visit of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to Canada, said 50 Indian companies have a presence across eight of the 10 provinces in the North American nation and have generated more than 33,000 jobs.

The employment generated by Indian companies has nearly doubled since 2023, when CII first published an analysis on Indian investments in Canada.

Indian companies have invested CAD 1.08 billion in research and development and another CAD 24 million in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“Every single surveyed company plans to invest more in Canada over the next five years. Nearly all plan to hire more. The vast majority intend to expand their R&D and CSR commitments,” said the report titled “From India to Canada: Economic Impact and Engagement.”