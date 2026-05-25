ETV Bharat / business

Indian Households Boost Protein Intake, Triggering 150% Spike In Instamart Orders

Representational Image | A waiter carries a thali tray with an assortment of Indian food at an Indian restaurant in Beijing on October 27, 2025. ( File/AFP )

Hyderabad: India’s grocery baskets are increasingly reshaping as people are consuming high-protein diets. Food products, such as whey powders, Greek yoghurt, protein chips, shakes, and fortified breakfast products, are gaining popularity through quick commerce platforms.

Instamart, the quick commerce arm of Swiggy, said protein-related orders on its platform have seen a sharp jump of 150 per cent over the last two years, highlighting a major change in the eating habits of Indians, adopting a health-focused consumption.

It said that Bengaluru remains the country’s largest market for protein purchases, while other smaller cities are also adapting to the new food habits. The Tier II and smaller cities are expanding at over 200 per cent faster than metros in protein consumption, with Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam leading the trend.

“We are seeing a move from an ‘essentials’ basket to an ‘aspirational’ one, where ‘better-for-you’ is the new baseline,” said Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer - Instamart.

“By offering a wide range of protein formats across categories, we are democratising access to high-performance nutrition. Whether it's cleaner ingredients or non-toxic cookware, our goal is to ensure that a lifestyle upgrade is accessible for every Indian, from metros to emerging markets,” he added.

A woman walks past an advertisement of Indian quick-commerce platform Swiggy’s Instamart in Bengaluru on December 21, 2025. commerce (AFP)

India’s protein cart 2026

The growing trend of protein-rich products comes despite the global challenges and supply pressures. Amid the surge of new products, Instamart said that the traditional staples continue to dominate Indian protein consumption.