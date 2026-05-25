Indian Households Boost Protein Intake, Triggering 150% Spike In Instamart Orders
India’s quick commerce sees 150% rise in protein product orders, with growing demand in metros and Tier II cities, driven by health-focused diets.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s grocery baskets are increasingly reshaping as people are consuming high-protein diets. Food products, such as whey powders, Greek yoghurt, protein chips, shakes, and fortified breakfast products, are gaining popularity through quick commerce platforms.
Instamart, the quick commerce arm of Swiggy, said protein-related orders on its platform have seen a sharp jump of 150 per cent over the last two years, highlighting a major change in the eating habits of Indians, adopting a health-focused consumption.
It said that Bengaluru remains the country’s largest market for protein purchases, while other smaller cities are also adapting to the new food habits. The Tier II and smaller cities are expanding at over 200 per cent faster than metros in protein consumption, with Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam leading the trend.
“We are seeing a move from an ‘essentials’ basket to an ‘aspirational’ one, where ‘better-for-you’ is the new baseline,” said Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer - Instamart.
“By offering a wide range of protein formats across categories, we are democratising access to high-performance nutrition. Whether it's cleaner ingredients or non-toxic cookware, our goal is to ensure that a lifestyle upgrade is accessible for every Indian, from metros to emerging markets,” he added.
India’s protein cart 2026
The growing trend of protein-rich products comes despite the global challenges and supply pressures. Amid the surge of new products, Instamart said that the traditional staples continue to dominate Indian protein consumption.
Protein eggs and protein paneer remain the most ordered products on Instamart, followed by chicken, chickpeas, Greek yoghurt, protein bars, makhana, oats, protein milkshakes and protein snacks.
Among categories, protein snacks posted the fastest growth at 300 per cent, followed by protein yoghurt (280 per cent) and Greek yoghurt, with nearly two out of every three users who searched for it eventually adding it to their carts, Instamart said.
“More than six in ten consumers searching for high-protein eggs, protein chips or high-protein paneer directly completed purchases. Protein milk and shakes grew 225 per cent, showing that these products are increasingly becoming part of routine diets rather than niche fitness purchases,” it said.
Demand for plant-based protein products also climbed sharply. Soya chunks more than doubled while tofu sales rose nearly 87 per cent.
Peanut butter emerged as the most popular protein-related term on the platform, followed by Greek yoghurt, while protein bread recorded the highest search-to-checkout conversion rate.
Traditional Indian ingredients like makhana, chana sattu, besan and roasted chana witnessed strong growth. Protein wafers, sprouted millets, and oat-based mixes also gained traction.
Biggest protein shopping carts
A Chennai customer spent Rs 2,71,385 mainly on peanut-based protein staples. Mumbai, Delhi, and Surat buyers spent around Rs 20,000+ on whey protein. A Bengaluru user spent Rs 2,09,626 on protein bars.
Instamart noted peak protein orders from 7-11 am for breakfast, with additional spikes in the afternoon, evening, and emerging late-night demand between midnight and 4 am.
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