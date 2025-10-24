ETV Bharat / business

3 Indian Firms Among 45 Entities Sanctioned By EU For Links With Russia

The EU slapped sanctions against three Indian firms as part of its efforts to put economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

File photo of India and Russia flag
File photo of India and Russia flag (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:30 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Three India-based companies were among 45 entities sanctioned by the European Union on Thursday for their alleged links with the Russian military.

The EU slapped the punitive actions against the firms as part of its 19th package of sanctions, which are part of efforts to put economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials to the EU action.

An EU readout said the European Council has identified 45 new entities "directly supporting" Russia's military and industrial complex by "enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced technology items".

"These entities will be subject to tighter export restrictions with regard to dual-use goods, as well as items which might generally contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence sector," it said. "Seventeen of these entities are located in third countries other than Russia," it said.

Out of these 17 entities, 12 are in China, including Hong Kong, three in India and two in Thailand, the EU said. The statement on the 19th package of sanctions identified the three Indian firms as Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Shree Enterprises.

Also Read:

  1. Russia’s Response To Ukrainian Strikes With Western Weapons Will Be Overwhelming: Putin
  2. EU Leaders Seek Role In Gaza At Summit Focused On Ukraine And Russia

TAGGED:

EUROPEAN UNION
RUSSIAN MILITARY
INDIAN FIRMS LINKS WITH RUSSIA
INDIAN FIRMS SANCTIONED BY EU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.