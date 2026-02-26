ETV Bharat / business

'Indian Firms' AI Use Above Global Average, But Skill Gaps A Challenge', Says IMF

New Delhi: Nearly 60 per cent of Indian companies already use some form of artificial intelligence (AI), well above global averages. However, skill gaps and integration challenges continue to be a major hurdle, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its 2025 Article IV report.

It said India’s productivity growth over the last two decades has been impressive, reflecting rapid expansion in high-value services, gradual efficiency-enhancing reforms, and scale advantages from a large domestic market.

Additional gains would support the country’s ambitions of becoming an advanced economy. "Better supporting innovation, including by removing business barriers, can boost the productivity growth rate by nearly 40 per cent," said the report, adding the significant productivity dividend would be like adding the output of the state of Karnataka, the fourth-largest state by output, to India’s economy each decade.

The report said, India’s productivity performance, measured by output per additional worker, has been uneven. "Services have delivered strong productivity gains, benefiting from advances in adoption of digital technology and their integration into global value chains. Manufacturing, however, has seen only small productivity growth, while agriculture—still employing over 40 per cent of the workforce—remains far less productive than other sectors," it said.

The report said, an additional worker in services produces more than four times the output of a worker in agriculture with the same education level, underscoring the large potential gains from shifting activity to other sectors of the economy.

It said India’s unusually large share of very small firms is one reason manufacturing productivity has fallen behind. "Nearly three quarters of factories employ fewer than five paid workers—almost double the US share. Even more striking, the smallest enterprises produce less than 20 percent of the output per worker of large counterparts, compared with nearly 45 percent in the United States," the IMF stated.

The report said The challenges reduce India’s aggregate productivity. "Many of these enterprises remain small for decades due to complex compliance requirements, rigid labor regulations, and product market rules that discourage growth. Easing these constraints would help businesses expand and, in turn, dramatically lift productivity. India’s welcome announcement to implement its new labor codes may set the stage for further reforms along this route," it added.