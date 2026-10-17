Indian Exporters Get Breather From US Tariffs. Now, They Want Certainty
The US dropping its threat of steep tariffs over Russian oil purchases is temporary, may not last, exporters, business bodies tell Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
New Delhi: India has got some breathing room after the US temporarily dropped its threat of steep tariffs over Russian oil purchases. But a new report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns that the relief may not last, as President Donald Trump can bring back the proposed 100 per cent tariffs at any time.
Exporters and small businesses have welcomed the US decision to waive additional tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases, saying it could restore buyer confidence, support jobs and give fresh momentum to India-US trade talks. However, industry leaders have stressed that lasting relief will depend on stable trade rules and a long-term agreement between the two countries.
According to a GTRI report, President Trump waived punitive tariffs under the newly enacted Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (SRIA). The move gives India relief from threatened additional duties of up to 100 per cent, linked to Russian oil purchases. But the relief is reversible. Washington can restore the tariffs anytime, leaving India and other buyers uncertain about future US action.
The executive order sets aside the 500 per cent tariff increase on Russian goods, and the 100 per cent additional duties on goods from major buyers of Russian oil making new purchases from October 18, 2026 — which are integral to the SRIA. Trump simultaneously invoked Section 115 of the Act to waive these duties.
While the waiver has no fixed expiry date, it can be withdrawn. The US Trade Representative will continue monitoring Russian energy purchases, allowing Washington to review the waiver and retain the tariff threat as leverage in future negotiations.
Why The US Changed Course
Several points of pressure may explain why Washington waived the tariffs, weeks after SRIA became law on September 18. Under its October 9 agreement with Russia, the US decided to buy Russian diesel to ease domestic shortages and high fuel prices. Punishing other countries for buying Russian energy, while doing so itself, would invite accusations of double standards.
Washington had also agreed not to raise tariffs on China until January 10, under a deal reached during President Xi Jinping’s US visit last month. With US shielded and China spared, targeting India alone could derail ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.
GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said the waiver exposes the uncertainty at the heart of US trade policy. US interests determine when penalties apply, while the ability to retaliate helps secure protection.
China can push back. India risks repeated pressure, unless it demonstrates that coercion carries a cost. For India, Srivastava said the waiver buys time, but offers no lasting certainty. The share of Russian oil in India’s imports fell from 51 per cent in July to 44 per cent in August, as India bought more from the US — despite higher prices — and also from the UAE.
Yet SRIA remains law, leaving Washington free to revive the tariff threat to extract concessions in bilateral trade talks. India should protect its energy security, buy oil on commercial terms and prepare for renewed US pressure. Temporary tariff relief is no basis for permanent trade concessions.
Welcome Move, Says FIEO
Talking to ETV Bharat, Ajay Sahai, the director general and CEO of FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisations), said the US waiver is a welcome development for Indian exporters. It eases a major trade concern and should encourage American buyers to place orders with greater confidence, benefiting employment intensive sectors like textiles, leather, gems and jewellery and engineering goods. The decision also offers fresh momentum to India-US trade negotiations.
However the possibility of a review means exporters must remain watchful. Predictable tariffs are essential for securing long-term orders and investment, particularly for MSMEs. "We hope this positive step leads to a stable, mutually beneficial trade agreement, while India strengthens its competitiveness and expands into new markets," Sahai added.
MSMEs Relieved, Hope For Future Certainty
Vinod Kumar, the president of the India SME Forum, also welcomed President Trump’s decision, and told ETV Bharat that this provides some relief to Indian MSME exporters and their American buyers, both of whom need predictability to sustain orders, investments and jobs. "For a small enterprise, tariff uncertainty has consequences well before a duty takes effect, as buyers postpone orders, contracts become harder to price, and working capital remains tied up," Kumar added.
According to him, this waiver should become a bridge to lasting trade certainty. "We urge both governments to accelerate a balanced India-US trade agreement that delivers competitive tariffs, predictable market access and simpler procedures for smaller exporters. Our MSMEs need the confidence to build long-term customer relationships, without the recurring threat of sudden tariff shocks," he said.
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