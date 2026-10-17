ETV Bharat / business

Indian Exporters Get Breather From US Tariffs. Now, They Want Certainty

New Delhi: India has got some breathing room after the US temporarily dropped its threat of steep tariffs over Russian oil purchases. But a new report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns that the relief may not last, as President Donald Trump can bring back the proposed 100 per cent tariffs at any time.

Exporters and small businesses have welcomed the US decision to waive additional tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases, saying it could restore buyer confidence, support jobs and give fresh momentum to India-US trade talks. However, industry leaders have stressed that lasting relief will depend on stable trade rules and a long-term agreement between the two countries.

According to a GTRI report, President Trump waived punitive tariffs under the newly enacted Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (SRIA). The move gives India relief from threatened additional duties of up to 100 per cent, linked to Russian oil purchases. But the relief is reversible. Washington can restore the tariffs anytime, leaving India and other buyers uncertain about future US action.

The executive order sets aside the 500 per cent tariff increase on Russian goods, and the 100 per cent additional duties on goods from major buyers of Russian oil making new purchases from October 18, 2026 — which are integral to the SRIA. Trump simultaneously invoked Section 115 of the Act to waive these duties.

While the waiver has no fixed expiry date, it can be withdrawn. The US Trade Representative will continue monitoring Russian energy purchases, allowing Washington to review the waiver and retain the tariff threat as leverage in future negotiations.

Why The US Changed Course

Several points of pressure may explain why Washington waived the tariffs, weeks after SRIA became law on September 18. Under its October 9 agreement with Russia, the US decided to buy Russian diesel to ease domestic shortages and high fuel prices. Punishing other countries for buying Russian energy, while doing so itself, would invite accusations of double standards.

Washington had also agreed not to raise tariffs on China until January 10, under a deal reached during President Xi Jinping’s US visit last month. With US shielded and China spared, targeting India alone could derail ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said the waiver exposes the uncertainty at the heart of US trade policy. US interests determine when penalties apply, while the ability to retaliate helps secure protection.