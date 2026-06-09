ETV Bharat / business

Indian Employers Turn Cautious For July-Sep Quarter Amid Global Uncertainties: Report

New Delhi: Corporate India is expected to scale back hiring plans in the July-September quarter of this year, signalling a slowdown in hiring momentum, as employers are likely to opt for a more measured approach to hiring amid rising geopolitical challenges, a survey said on Tuesday.

According to ManpowerGroup’s latest Employment Outlook Survey, the Net Employment Outlook (NEO) for Q3 2026 stood at 48 per cent, down 20 points from the previous quarter but stronger by 6 points since Q3 2025.

The Net Employment Outlook (NEO) is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

In the survey of more than 3,100 employers across India conducted from April 1 to 30, 2026, employers cited economic uncertainty, above AI, as the key driver of hiring uncertainty.

"India's Q3 2026 hiring outlook remains the strongest globally, with a Net Employment Outlook of 48 per cent, reflecting continued employer confidence in the country's growth trajectory despite an increasingly complex business environment," said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.

As per the report, 15 per cent of those considering workforce expansion remain optimistic about identifying growth opportunities despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Among organisations planning to reduce staff, 31 per cent cited economic challenges, while 27 per cent pointed to geopolitical challenges as the primary factor impacting staff decisions. Around 26 per cent of those uncertain about changing staffing cite Geopolitical challenges, and 20 per cent want to keep things stable as a result.