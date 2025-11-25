ETV Bharat / business

Indian Economy To Cross USD 4 Trillion In FY26: Nageswaran

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said the size of Indian economy is expected to cross USD 4 trillion in current fiscal. He said with the geopolitics in a "huge state of flux", economic growth is very vital prerequisite to maintain India's standing and leverage in the global scheme of things.

India currently is the fifth-largest economy in the world with a GDP of around USD 3.9 trillion. Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, Nageswaran said the Indian economy is already sort of crossing the USD 4 trillion mark, in the course of the current financial year, from USD 3.9 trillion at the end of March 2025.