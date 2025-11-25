ETV Bharat / business

Indian Economy To Cross USD 4 Trillion In FY26: Nageswaran

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran said that India currently is the fifth-largest economy in the world with a GDP of around USD 3.9 trillion.

File photo of Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran (PTI)
By PTI

Published : November 25, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said the size of Indian economy is expected to cross USD 4 trillion in current fiscal. He said with the geopolitics in a "huge state of flux", economic growth is very vital prerequisite to maintain India's standing and leverage in the global scheme of things.

India currently is the fifth-largest economy in the world with a GDP of around USD 3.9 trillion. Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, Nageswaran said the Indian economy is already sort of crossing the USD 4 trillion mark, in the course of the current financial year, from USD 3.9 trillion at the end of March 2025.

"So, whatever we do with respect to greening the economy, energy transition, environment, dealing with climate change and climate volatility have to be aligned with our priorities, both in the near term and the medium term," he said.

Nageswaran said the country is well aware of the potential consequences of global warming and climate change and more generally for agriculture environment, and coastlines, etc. "That is why we as a country are committed to achieving net zero by 2070," Nageswaran said.

