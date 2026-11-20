ETV Bharat / business

Indian Economy Puzzle: Survey Shows Business Outlook Strengthening Even As Economic Confidence Falls

Finance Minisetr Nirmala Sitharaman meeting with industry representatives in Delhi on November 17 as part of pre-Budget consultations. ( PTI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: IMA India’s October 2026 Business Confidence and Performance Index (BCPI) reveals a striking split in corporate sentiment. Business leaders have become markedly more cautious about the economy, yet expectations for their own businesses and capital expenditure have improved. The headline index fell 2.8 points to 57.3 from July’s 60.1, remaining above the neutral level of 50. More than 150 CEOs and CFOs participated in the quarterly survey, which covers Q3 FY27.

The economy index dropped 16.8 points to 45.7, its sharpest fall since Q4 FY22. Meanwhile, the business index rose from 60.2 to 62.1 and the capital expenditure index increased from 55.8 to 57.4. The resulting 16.4-point gap between business and economic sentiment is the report’s central finding. Companies appear more confident about opportunities within their own operations than about the environment around them.

That distinction matters when interpreting the headline decline. Firms continue to anticipate sales growth and commit to investment, even as their assessment of the economy has deteriorated. This suggests resilience in business plans, although expectations cannot guarantee subsequent performance. The sales figures support this reading. Some 51.3% of respondents expect sales to rise, against 9.7% expecting a decline. For new orders, the corresponding shares are 46.8% and 10.4%. Profit expectations are also positive, with 37.0% anticipating an increase and 18.2% a fall. Nearly six in ten firms, 57.6%, have either signed off on or intend to make new investments, broadly unchanged from 57.1% in July. Yet there is little expectation of a rapid improvement in the wider economy. Looking ahead to January 2027, 49.4% anticipate unchanged conditions, 26.6% expect weakening and 24.0% expect strengthening. Corporate plans therefore appear to rest on opportunities firms can identify today, rather than a widely shared expectation that economic conditions will soon become more favourable. The current assessment is already subdued. Only 16.8% of respondents said macroeconomic conditions had strengthened compared with three months earlier, while 34.2% reported weakening and 49.0% saw no change.