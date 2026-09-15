ETV Bharat / business

Indian Economy More Likely To Be Resilient Amid Global Uncertainties: CEA Nageswaran

New Delhi: The Indian economy is more likely to remain resilient than become vulnerable amid renewed geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices and hardening global bond yields, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

Strong bank credit growth, robust GST collections and healthy corporate and banking sector balance sheets provide resilience to the Indian economy, he said at an event organised by Assocham here.

India did successfully sail through the geopolitical tensions between February and July, and clocked in a GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in April-June, Nageswaran said. At the same time, the government stayed on its path of fiscal prudence and fiscal stability, he said.

While there were concerns that India's fiscal deficit could slip to as much as 5 per cent in 2026-27, the fall in oil and fertiliser prices and a sharp improvement in the government's revenues gave the Centre confidence that the fiscal deficit could be closer to 4.3 per cent in FY27, he added.

However, India has entered the current phase of uncertainty from a position of strength, Nageswaran said, while highlighting the country's recent sovereign rating upgrade to A- and mobilisation of USD 137 billion through foreign exchange deposit swaps and external commercial borrowings.

He also cited high-frequency indicators such as vehicle sales, e-way bill generation and export growth as evidence of sustained economic momentum.

"This is a period of churn, and this is an inflexion point, and therefore what served us very well in the first 45 years since independence and then the next 30 years in the liberalisation era, both of these things may not necessarily be adequate for the next 25 years. We need to raise our game in multiple respects," Nageswaran said.

He said individuals and households would also need to pay greater attention to their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing, while youngsters should remain open to acquiring trade skills rather than relying solely on conventional education paths as artificial intelligence reshapes employment patterns.