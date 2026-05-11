ETV Bharat / business

Indian Businesses Must Think Boldly, Innovate Fearlessly, And Invest Strategically Amid West Asia Crisis: Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi: Former RBI Governor, and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Shaktikanta Das on Monday said Indian businesses should use the current global challenges arising from the West Asia conflict as an opportunity to think boldly, innovate fearlessly and invest strategically for long-term growth.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2026, Das outlined a seven-point strategy for Indian industries to navigate global uncertainty and strengthen competitiveness. "At the current juncture, when the whole world is experiencing unprecedented volatility, I feel it would be appropriate for Indian industry and business to focus on seven strategies," Das said.

Shaktikanta Das addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2026 (PTI)

He stressed that Indian companies should move beyond incremental growth and focus on transformative action. "This is the moment for enterprises to think boldly, innovate fearlessly, and invest strategically in emerging opportunities," he said.

According to Das, Indian businesses should focus first on building organisational resilience by strengthening risk management systems, improving decision-making agility and preparing proactively for technological and market disruptions. He said resilient operating models would help companies absorb shocks and turn uncertainty into opportunity.

"The message that we must give to the international community is that India is ready, ready to do business, ready to innovate, and ready to contribute to global prosperity," Das said. As the second strategy, Das advised firms to strengthen their balance sheets during periods of global stress.

He said strong financial positions would help businesses manage external shocks, maintain liquidity and invest when opportunities arise. The third strategy highlighted by Das was the need to build diversified and resilient supply chains. He said companies should localise critical inputs wherever feasible and integrate with multiple global value chains to reduce dependence on limited sourcing channels.