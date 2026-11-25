ETV Bharat / business

Indian Banks' Valuations No Longer Expensive Compared With Global Peers: Jefferies

New Delhi: Indian banks are no longer significantly expensive compared with leading global lenders, as the valuation gap has narrowed following the strong performance of international financial stocks over the past two years, according to a report by Jefferies.

The brokerage said the earlier perception that Indian banks trade at a substantial premium to their global counterparts has changed, with some of the country's leading private sector banks now trading at a discount to global banking leaders.

"A common push-back on Indian banks and financials used to be that stocks in India are at a material premium to global financials. However, with divergence in price performance over past 2-3 years, not only has the gap narrowed, but the most expensive Indian Banks now trade at a discount to global financial leaders," Jefferies said in its report.

The report noted that Indian financial stocks have underperformed their global peers since 2024. While the MSCI AC World Financial Index has gained 60 per cent during this period, Indian financial stocks have risen only 14 per cent in dollar terms.

Jefferies attributed this divergence mainly to stronger and broader earnings upgrades among global financial companies, while earnings estimates for Indian financials remained largely stable.

It mentioned that global banks across the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China and Latin America benefited from improving core earnings, including net interest margins and credit costs, as well as share buybacks that supported earnings per share.