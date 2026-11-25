Indian Banks' Valuations No Longer Expensive Compared With Global Peers: Jefferies
Indian Banks' Valuations No Longer Expensive Compared With Global Peers: Jefferies
By ANI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Indian banks are no longer significantly expensive compared with leading global lenders, as the valuation gap has narrowed following the strong performance of international financial stocks over the past two years, according to a report by Jefferies.
The brokerage said the earlier perception that Indian banks trade at a substantial premium to their global counterparts has changed, with some of the country's leading private sector banks now trading at a discount to global banking leaders.
"A common push-back on Indian banks and financials used to be that stocks in India are at a material premium to global financials. However, with divergence in price performance over past 2-3 years, not only has the gap narrowed, but the most expensive Indian Banks now trade at a discount to global financial leaders," Jefferies said in its report.
The report noted that Indian financial stocks have underperformed their global peers since 2024. While the MSCI AC World Financial Index has gained 60 per cent during this period, Indian financial stocks have risen only 14 per cent in dollar terms.
Jefferies attributed this divergence mainly to stronger and broader earnings upgrades among global financial companies, while earnings estimates for Indian financials remained largely stable.
It mentioned that global banks across the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China and Latin America benefited from improving core earnings, including net interest margins and credit costs, as well as share buybacks that supported earnings per share.
However, the brokerage said the global financial sector's earnings upgrade cycle appears to be losing momentum, particularly after the September quarter results.
During 2025 and the first half of 2026, 11 out of 16 countries outside India recorded earnings estimate upgrades of 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
However, during the September quarter, only five out of 16 countries saw upgrades of around 1 per cent.
Jefferies said this moderation could reduce the pressure on Indian financial stocks to act as a funding source for other markets, potentially improving their relative attractiveness among global investors.
The changing global earnings environment, improving domestic growth outlook and narrowing valuation gap could therefore support the relative performance of Indian financial stocks in the coming period.
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