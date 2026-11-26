ETV Bharat / business

Indian Banks To Clock Double-Digit Loan Growth In 2027: Fitch

New Delhi: Indian banks are expected to sustain double-digit loan growth in 2027, while improving cost efficiency will support profitability and stable capitalisation, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

Fitch expects Indian banks' financial performance to remain steady in the financial year ending March 2028 (FY28) as solid economic growth keeps loan growth buoyant at around 15 per cent, while a modest increase in the policy rate supports NIMs and earnings.

"Asset-quality pressures are likely to build slightly as loans season, but steady recoveries and write-offs should offset them. Loan growth and rising cost efficiency will support profitability and keep capitalisation steady," Fitch said in a report on Asia Pacific banks.

New non performing loan (NPL) formation is likely to rise modestly in the wake of rapid loan growth in recent years in some pockets, including unsecured personal and agri-business loans, which can be sensitive to external conditions.

Fitch forecast credit costs to rise to around 0.8 per cent of gross loans from an estimated 0.6 per cent in FY27. However, NPL ratio is likely to remain below 2 per cent in FY28.