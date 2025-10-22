ETV Bharat / business

Indian Auto Sector Saw Deals Worth USD 4.6 Billion In Q3: Grant Thornton Bharat

New Delhi: India's automotive sector recorded 30 transactions valued at USD 4.6 billion in September quarter, its strongest in over a year, boosted by Tata Motors' USD 3.8 billion acquisition of Iveco S.P.A., Grant Thornton Bharat said on Wednesday.

Excluding the Tata Motors-Iveco deal, values dipped 36 per cent over the June quarter, signalling that large strategic bets continue to define overall deal momentum, as per Grant Thornton Bharat Q3 2025 Automotive Dealtracker.

While deal volumes remained consistent with the previous quarter, values surged sharply, largely driven by Tata Motors' USD 3.8 billion acquisition of Iveco S.P.A., marking one of India's largest outbound automotive transactions to date, it added.

"The quarter's strong M&A and PE activity reflects India's growing global ambition in commercial mobility and a clear shift toward scalable, tech-enabled platforms," Grant Thornton Bharat Partner and Automotive Industry Leader, Saket Mehra said.

As policy tailwinds and festive demand converge, he said,"We anticipate sustained momentum across alternative fuel technologies, auto-tech, and supply chain digitisation."

Mehra noted that the Indian automotive sector is in a phase of strategic reset - balancing policy reform, consumer realignment, and global expansion.