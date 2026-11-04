ETV Bharat / business

Indian Airlines Seek To Boost Domestic MRO Capabilities As Aircraft Fleets Expand

New Delhi: Indian airlines are looking at ways to boost capabilities and be "self-reliant" to carry out maintenance, repair and overhaul activities within the country as they expand their aircraft fleet. The market for airframes, engines and components is set to triple to USD 9.5 billion by 2035 in India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

Air India's SVP Engineering & Maintenance Jeremy Yew on Wednesday said the current situation has forced the airline to look at how much MRO work can be done in-house and also emphasised that a lot needs to be done for MRO activities for wide-body aircraft.

Currently, most of the detailed MRO work for wide-body aircraft is done overseas. Air India was planning to send some aircraft for maintenance to facilities in West Asia, and when the crisis in the region started, the airline struggled to get capacity elsewhere for getting the work done, he said at a session at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference in the national capital.

According to him, there can be "win-win relationships" with independent MROs. Building in-house capabilities does not mean that independent MROs would lose out, he said and added that there can be discussions as long as commercials are right and quality and safety standards are met.

Air India, which has more than 540 planes to be delivered in the coming years, expects to set up its MRO facility in Bengaluru by the end of 2027. Against the backdrop of an expanding aircraft fleet, IndiGo's SVP Engineering & Maintenance Parichay Datta said, "There is no choice but to be self-reliant".

"With the rate of expansion of an airline and a different rate of expansion of MRO (facilities), we have got to be self-reliant," he said at the session and also mentioned that partnerships for MRO work should be on the right side, both commercially as well as capability-wise.