ETV Bharat / business

Indian Airlines' Losses Set To More Than Triple To Rs 38,000 Crore As Gulf Conflict Takes Toll Of Top And Bottomlines

Surging fuel costs and route restrictions caused by the Iran war, combined with falling passenger traffic, have hit airlines hard. ( FILE )

New Delhi: Half way through the current financial year, the outlook appears to have changed dramatically for India's civil aviation sector. Credit rating agency has more than tripled its estimate of losses that Indian airlines are set to incur this financial year from its estimate made just six months ago.

As per ICRA's estimate, the airline industry is expected to notch up losses of between Rs 36,000-38,000 crore in the financial year ending March, 2027. This is more than triple the Rs 11,000-12,000 crore net loss for 2026-27 that the same agency made in February.

The primary catalyst for this significant operational and financial downturn between February 2026 and October 2026 is Iran-US conflict, which commenced in late February and threw allcalculations for the year ahead out of the window. Metric / Indicator February 2026 Report October 2026 Report Status / Trend Industry Business Outlook Stable Negative Worsened FY2027 Estimated Net Losses ₹110 – ₹120 billion ₹360 – ₹380 billion Severely Worsened FY2026 Estimated Net Losses ₹170 – ₹180 billion ₹280 – ₹300 billion Worsened FY2027 Domestic Passenger Growth Forecast 6% – 8% 3% – 6% Slowed Down FY2027 International Passenger Growth Forecast Positive Growth (~8–10%) Decline of 3% – 6% Reversed to Negative Domestic Passenger Traffic (Monthly) 142.5 lakh (Feb 2026) 118.2 lakh (Sep 2026) Declined (-17%) Domestic Traffic YoY Change +1.5% YoY (Feb 2026) -6.5% YoY (Sep 2026) Declined ATF Price Movement (YoY) Down by 4.1% YoY (Feb 2026) Up by 46.2% YoY (Oct 2026) Severely Worsened Passenger Load Factor (PLF) 93.0% (Feb 2026) 81.1% (Sep 2026) Declined (-11.9% pts) Aircraft Grounding (% of Total Fleet) ~11–13% (improving trend) 19% – 20% (Aug 2026) Worsened This geopolitical crisis triggered severe airspace restrictions, a surge in global crude oil and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, znd a sharp depreciation of the Rupee against the US Dollar, which is particularly disastrous for Indian domestic carriers, who incur a significant part of their costs in dollars but earn in rupees. Add soaring lease rentals to the mix and it adds up to a recipe for disaster. As a result, ICRA revised its sector Business Outlook from 'stable' to 'negative' and dramatically hiked the projected net losses for FY2027 by more than three times.