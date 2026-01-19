ETV Bharat / business

IMF Says India To Grow 6.4% In Fiscal Year 2026-27, Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy

New Delhi: The Washington-headquartered International Monetary Fund on Monday revised India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.4 per cent for the fiscal year 2026-27 beginning April 1, 2026, from its earlier estimate of 6.2 per cent.

The IMF also raised India's growth projection to 7.3 per cent for fiscal 2025-26, up 0.7 percentage points from its October forecast.

"In India, growth is revised upward by 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 per cent for 2025 (fiscal FY26), reflecting the better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter," it said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) update.

According to India's statistics ministry, GDP during April-September of 2025-26 registered a growth rate of 8 per cent, on the back of a robust 8.2 per cent growth in the July-September period.

The Indian economy is likely to expand by 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The growth during the 2024-25 fiscal year was 6.5 per cent.