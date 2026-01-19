IMF Says India To Grow 6.4% In Fiscal Year 2026-27, Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy
IMF's World Economic Outlook Update January 2026 estimates India's economy to retain a growth rate of 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Washington-headquartered International Monetary Fund on Monday revised India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.4 per cent for the fiscal year 2026-27 beginning April 1, 2026, from its earlier estimate of 6.2 per cent.
The IMF also raised India's growth projection to 7.3 per cent for fiscal 2025-26, up 0.7 percentage points from its October forecast.
"In India, growth is revised upward by 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 per cent for 2025 (fiscal FY26), reflecting the better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter," it said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) update.
According to India's statistics ministry, GDP during April-September of 2025-26 registered a growth rate of 8 per cent, on the back of a robust 8.2 per cent growth in the July-September period.
The Indian economy is likely to expand by 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The growth during the 2024-25 fiscal year was 6.5 per cent.
On inflation, the IMF said it is expected to go back to near target levels after a marked decline in 2025, driven by subdued food prices.
The Reserve Bank has a target to maintain consumer price index (CPI) based headline inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
The IMF update further said that the global growth is projected to remain resilient at 3.3 per cent in 2026 and at 3.2 per cent in 2027.
Compared to other major economies, India's growth trajectory remains notably stronger: the United States is projected to grow at 2.4 per cent in 2026, China at 4.5 per cent, and the Euro Area at a modest 1.3 per cent.
Among emerging and developing Asian economies, India continues to lead, outpacing regional peers and contributing significantly to Asia's projected 5.0 per cent growth in 2026.
