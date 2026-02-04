ETV Bharat / business

India Will Become A $30 Trillion Economy In The Next Two To Three Decades: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani interacts with Chairman & CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink during the Jioblackrock "Investing for a New Era" event, in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Published : February 4, 2026

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said that India has the potential to become a $25 to $30 trillion economy in the next 20-30 years, and this period will present a tremendous investment opportunity for the country's young generation. During a fireside chat with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the Jio-BlackRock event "Investing for a New Era" in Mumbai, Ambani presented a clear roadmap of India's growth trajectory.

At the Jio-BlackRock event, Mukesh Ambani said that India has traditionally been a nation of savers, but now is the time to capitalise on the country's progress by investing. Savings should be transformed into investments. If savings are invested in capital markets, it will not only increase the wealth of families but also accelerate the country's economic growth. Larry Fink supported this idea, stating that long-term equity investment can be the most effective means of wealth creation in a rapidly growing country like India.

Ambani said that India's growth is rooted in strong policies, political stability, large-scale infrastructure development, and the digital revolution. 5G, Digital India, and the expansion of capital markets have made India an attractive hub for long-term investment.

Emphasising artificial intelligence, Ambani said that AI can bring about a remarkable transformation in the fields of education and healthcare. According to him, through AI, high-quality education, better healthcare, and effective public services can be made accessible and affordable to 1.4 billion people. At the event, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink described India as being in the "Era of India," to which Ambani responded that those who believe in India's long-term growth will reap the greatest rewards in the coming decades.

