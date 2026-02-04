ETV Bharat / business

India Will Become A $30 Trillion Economy In The Next Two To Three Decades: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said that India has the potential to become a $25 to $30 trillion economy in the next 20-30 years, and this period will present a tremendous investment opportunity for the country's young generation. During a fireside chat with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the Jio-BlackRock event "Investing for a New Era" in Mumbai, Ambani presented a clear roadmap of India's growth trajectory.

At the Jio-BlackRock event, Mukesh Ambani said that India has traditionally been a nation of savers, but now is the time to capitalise on the country's progress by investing. Savings should be transformed into investments. If savings are invested in capital markets, it will not only increase the wealth of families but also accelerate the country's economic growth. Larry Fink supported this idea, stating that long-term equity investment can be the most effective means of wealth creation in a rapidly growing country like India.