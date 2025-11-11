ETV Bharat / business

India Wants Fair, Equitable, Balanced Trade Deal With US: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India wants a fair, equitable, balanced trade deal with the US and it will not compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and the dairy sector. He said India and the US are negotiating a good proposed bilateral trade agreement.

"We are working for a good trade deal in the interest of India. At the same time, India is not going to compromise the interests of our farmers, fishermen, workers, labour, and our dairy... We are working on a fair equitable and balanced trade deal," he said here at Udyog Samagam 2025 -- a conference of industries and commerce ministers of states.

"We want a fair, equitable and balanced trade deal (with the US). If that happens, it could happen any day, it could happen tomorrow, it may happen next month, it may happen next year... But as a government, we are preparing for everything," he said.

He also said India is looking for new markets such as Russia for the country's fishery sector, which is facing issues due to the steep tariffs in the US. India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed. Both sides have announced to finalise the first tranche of the deal by fall of 2025.

Meanwhile, an official said another round of negotiations may not be necessary. "They (US) have to get back to us. India's negotiations have been the most comprehensive, most detailed, WTO-compliant compared to any other country. May be it took time, but we negotiated very cautiously, keeping in view the interests of our sensitive sectors," the official added.