ETV Bharat / business

India And US To Hold Crucial Trade Talks From Today, Darpan Jain To Be India's Chief Negotiator

New Delhi: The crucial trade talks between India and the USA will begin from today as a delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer meets his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agarwal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement .

The USA's chief negotiator for the pact, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, will hold discussions with India's chief negotiator and Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Darpan Jain, a 2001-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre.

"A delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, will be visiting India from December 9-11, 2025. Talks on 10th and 11th will happen on all trade-related issues," PTI reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

The visit is crucial as India and the US are working to finalise the first tranche of the pact. This visit of the US officials marks their second trip since the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market due to the purchase of Russian crude oil. The US officials last visited India on September 16.

On September 22, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also led an official delegation to the US for trade talks. Goyal had also visited Washington in May.