ETV Bharat / business

India-US Trade Pact To Cover Energy Needs, Ensure Competitive Crude Prices: Goyal

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the interim trade agreement reached between the Centre and the US will include India's energy requirements and would help it secure crude oil at more competitive prices.

Speaking to reporters here, the Commerce and Industry Minister said that India and the US have agreed to work towards increasing the annual trade between the two countries to USD 500 billion by 2030, and the government is working to achieve this target. He said the proposed USD 500 billion trade would include India's energy requirements, such as crude oil, LNG and LPG.

"India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world, and its energy demand is rising by around 7 per cent annually. Increasing imports and having more suppliers would help India secure crude oil at more competitive prices," Goyal said.

Last week, India and the US announced that they had reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which both sides will reduce import duties on a number of goods to boost two-way trade.