ETV Bharat / business

India-US Trade Pact To Be Finalised Once US Offers Preferential Rate: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the details of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US will be announced once Washington offers preferential terms compared to the country's competitors.

He also said that India's nine free trade agreements (FTAs), spanning economies representing about USD 60 trillion of GDP, would provide preferential access to nearly two-thirds of global trade.

He said the other FTAs that India would conclude over the next few months and couple of years, including those with Canada, Mexico, Chile, Mercosur, SACU (South Africa Customs Union), GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Israel, together with efforts to review ASEAN, Korea and Japan trade deals would give India access to 75 per cent of global trade at a rate lower than its competitors.

India has implemented trade pacts with the UK, Mauritius, Oman, UAE, and Australia.

"(Trade pact with) New Zealand will go live soon and thereafter (FTA with) EU, the 27-nation bloc, will go live. And as soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate, in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details," he said at a workshop on free trade agreements, organised by the commerce ministry.

In February, India and the US announced finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the pact, but changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations between the two countries on the pact.

The US has imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on several countries, including India, from July 24. Goyal will visit the US in late September to attend the G-20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee and hold bilateral talks with USTR Jamieson Greer, with trade pact issues to figure in the discussions.

The two-day ministerial will begin on September 30. The United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency. Countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are major competitors of India in the US market.

Tariff advantage vis-a-vis these nations will give price competitiveness to Indian goods in the American market. India exported goods worth about USD 87 billion to the US in 2025-26.

UtIlisation of FTAs

Addressing the National Workshop on 'Leveraging FTAs an Outreach Programme' here, Goyal called for a focused, inclusive and nationwide effort to maximise the utilisation of FTAs to expand India's trade across the world and ensure that the benefits of enhanced market access reach businesses across the country.

The day-long workshop brought together senior officials from the central government, states and Union Territories, Export Promotion Councils and industry associations, with the objective of translating India's expanding network of agreements into measurable outcomes for exporters, particularly MSMEs and first-time exporters.

The absolute tariff number was immaterial and had to be considered in relation to the competition, he added.

Giving the example of the textile industry, Goyal said India had for years faced difficulty competing with Bangladesh and Vietnam, which benefited from LDC (least developed countries) status and FTAs respectively, enabling them to access developed markets at zero or lower duties, while India faced higher duties.

The situation has now changed, with India securing rates better than those of competing geographies in almost all developed markets, he said.