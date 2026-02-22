ETV Bharat / business

India, US Decide To Reschedule Chief Negotiators' Meeting On Interim Trade Pact: Sources

New Delhi: India and the United States (US) on Sunday decided to reschedule the chief negotiators' meeting on the interim trade pact, which was supposed to take place this week, PTI reported, quoting a government source.

The development comes amid US President Donald Trump on Saturday announcing a hike in tariffs on all countries to 15 per cent from 10 per cent, which was imposed a day earlier, as he slammed the US Supreme Court ruling against his earlier sweeping tariffs, calling it "ridiculous, poorly written and extraordinarily anti-American."

The Commerce Ministry has said that it is studying the latest US tariffs and their implications, though the statement came hours before Trump's 15 per cent announcement on Saturday.