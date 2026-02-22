India, US Decide To Reschedule Chief Negotiators' Meeting On Interim Trade Pact: Sources
Earlier this month, India and US agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington would cut down the tariffs to 18 per cent.
By PTI
Published : February 22, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
New Delhi: India and the United States (US) on Sunday decided to reschedule the chief negotiators' meeting on the interim trade pact, which was supposed to take place this week, PTI reported, quoting a government source.
The development comes amid US President Donald Trump on Saturday announcing a hike in tariffs on all countries to 15 per cent from 10 per cent, which was imposed a day earlier, as he slammed the US Supreme Court ruling against his earlier sweeping tariffs, calling it "ridiculous, poorly written and extraordinarily anti-American."
The Commerce Ministry has said that it is studying the latest US tariffs and their implications, though the statement came hours before Trump's 15 per cent announcement on Saturday.
"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard. Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," it said.
Earlier this month, India and the US agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington agreed to cut down the tariffs to 18 per cent.