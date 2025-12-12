ETV Bharat / business

India, US Conclude 2-Day Trade Talks

New Delhi: India and the US on Thursday concluded two-day talks with both sides exchanging views on trade-related issues, including the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, commerce ministry sources said.

Both sides agreed to continue the current purposeful and positive engagements, they said. A delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer was here for the talks.

The visit was Ambassador Switzer's first to India after assuming his current office. During the visit, he met Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other senior Indian officials.

"The visit served as an opportunity for both sides to have productive exchanges on a wide gamut of items related to India-US trade and economic ties, including the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," they added.