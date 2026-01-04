ETV Bharat / business

India Unaffected By US Action On Venezuela Due To Limited Trade: GTRI

New Delhi: The ongoing crisis in Venezuela is unlikely to have any material economic or energy impact for India, stated the India-based research group, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The GTRI noted that India was a major buyer of Venezuelan crude in the 2000s and 2010s. Indian firms such as ONGC Videsh held upstream stakes in the Orinoco belt. Bilateral engagement has weakened sharply since 2019 due to US sanctions, which forced India to cut oil imports and scale back commercial activity to avoid secondary sanctions.

"As a result, India's trade with Venezuela is now small and declining," GTRI stated on Sunday, a day after US forces carried out a large military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them to the US to face charges including alleged narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

"In 2024-25, India's total imports from Venezuela were just USD 364.5 million, of which crude oil accounted for USD 255.3 million, an 81.3 per cent drop from USD 1.4 billion in crude imports in 2023-24. India's exports to Venezuela were modest, at USD 95.3 million, led by pharmaceuticals, valued at USD 41.4 million," according to GTRI.

Given the low trade volumes, existing sanctions constraints, and the large geographical distance, "the current developments in Venezuela are not expected to have any meaningful impact on India's economy or energy security," GTRI claimed.

In this emerging global order, wars for raw materials and energy resources are likely to intensify in the coming years, GTRI opined.