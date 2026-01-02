ETV Bharat / business

India-UK Trade Pact Expected To Come Into Force By First Half Of 2026: British Envoy

Kolkata: The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is expected to be implemented in the first half of 2026, marking a new era in partnership between the two nations, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming said. Speaking to PTI, he described the pact as the most "comprehensive and ambitious" deal negotiated by both governments.

He noted that the agreement, which spans approximately 20,000 pages, is designed to offer opportunities for businesses of all sizes, particularly for exporters in West Bengal and the 12 states across East and Northeast India.

"This free trade agreement is the most comprehensive and ambitious agreement that my government has negotiated. I think the same probably would apply for the Indian government too," Fleming said, urging regional businesses to begin preparations immediately to harness the upcoming benefits.

India inked the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK on July 24. It is the country's most ambitious trade agreement till date, covering 26 sectors from tariffs to technology. The pact is aimed at doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 112 billion from USD 56 billion at present.

Asked about the timeline for the roll-out of the agreement, Fleming stated, “I mentioned the first half of 2026 is our hope and expectation. So we're getting closer and closer."