ETV Bharat / business

India-UK FTA: Why Are 80 Containers Of Scotch Whisky Stuck At Indian Ports Despite Tariff Cut?

New Delhi: The India-UK trade agreement reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky from 150% to 75%. However, Bulk Scotch whisky shipments are caught in a customs classification dispute as they face a combined duty and tax burden of 162.5 per cent in India.

The FTA between both countries was aimed at boosting trade and making British products more affordable in the Indian market. the India-UK FTA came into force on July 15, 2026.

According to the trade pact, import duties on British Scotch whisky were reduced, however, tariffs on bulk imports were increased. The companies dealing in Bulk Scotch whisky shipments are facing a heavy burden. Due to this dispute, over 80 containers belonging to companies such as Pernod Ricard, Diageo, and Bacardi are currently stuck at various ports.

The stalling of shipments has raised concerns among both the liquor companies and Indian whisky industry.

Reuters reported Indian customs investigators justified the high tariff as the ‘Bulk Scotch’ shipments contain concentrates used to manufacture blended whisky and should be classified as compound alcoholic preparations, attracting a tariff of 150 per cent. An additional consumption tax takes the combined levy to 162.5 per cent.

Pernod Ricard and Diageo have argued that both bulk and bottled Scotch whisky fall under the category of reduced 75 per cent tariff under the India-UK FTA.

It may be noted that around 80 per cent of India's Scotch whisky imports from Britain by volume arrive in bulk, with most shipments used to manufacture whisky for the domestic market by blending Scotch with other spirits.