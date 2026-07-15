ETV Bharat / business

India-UK CETA Rules Take Effect: PM Modi Hails Social Security Tax Cuts And 99% Tariff-Free Export Market Access

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds sign the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement [CETA], in London on July 24, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Agreement on Social Security between India and the United Kingdom was a "significant moment" which will give fresh momentum to farmers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

The India-UK CETA and the concurrent Agreement on Social Security officially entered into force, establishing a new framework for bilateral commerce, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

India-UK CETA Rules Take Effect (X@PiyushGoyal)

The Social Security pact exempts temporary Indian workers and their employers from contributing to the UK's National Insurance Contribution for up to five years. This provision is projected to benefit over 75,000 professionals and 900 companies across the IT, financial, healthcare, education, telecommunication, and consultancy sectors.

The pact also introduces dedicated annual mobility quotas for 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians, spanning 137 sub-sectors.

Reacting to the announcement, PM Modi, in his X post, called it a significant moment in the India-United Kingdom partnership which will further deepen the economic linkages between the two countries.

The social security agreement, he said, will provide invaluable support to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian enterprises.

"This moment reflects the trust between our democracies and our resolve to build a forward-looking partnership driven by trade, technology, investment and innovation. India and the UK will continue working together for shared prosperity," PM Modi said.