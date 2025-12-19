ETV Bharat / business

India's Trade Deficit With China May Reach USD 106 Billion In 2025: GTRI

New Delhi: India's trade deficit with China is expected to reach USD 106 billion in 2025 as imports are rising faster than the country's exports to the neighbouring country, think tank GTRI said on Friday.

It said that the country's exports to China fell from USD 23 billion in 2021 to USD 15.2 billion in 2022, stayed low at USD 14.5 billion in 2023, and then edged up to USD 15.1 billion in 2024. In 2025, exports are estimated to improve to USD 17.5 billion, still well below earlier levels, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in its report.

On the other hand, imports from the neighbouring country have climbed much faster - from USD 87.7 billion in 2021 to USD 102.6 billion in 2022, USD 91.8 billion in 2023 and USD 109.6 billion in 2024. This calendar year, the country's inbound shipments are estimated at USD 123.5 billion.

"This has pushed India's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) with China from USD 64.7 billion in 2021 to USD 94.5 billion in 2024, and an expected USD 106 billion in 2025," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

On December 16, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada has said that the deficit is mainly due to imports of raw materials, intermediate goods and capital goods, like auto components, electronic parts and assemblies, mobile phone parts, machinery and its parts, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, which are used for making finished products which are also exported out of India.

"An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been constituted to consider the trends with respect to imports and exports and recommend corrective action wherever required," he has said. According to the GTRI, nearly 80 per cent of India's imports from China are concentrated in just four product groups - electronics, machinery, organic chemicals and plastics.