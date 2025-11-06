India To Launch Sustainable Aviation Fuel Policy, As Aviation Minister Pitches Green Fuel For Net-Zero Future
Aims at 5% blending by 2030 to cut aviation emissions, as India sees SAF as a pathway to atmanirbharta by reducing crude oil imports
Published : November 6, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Minister on Thursday pitched "green" fuel as a game-changer that can be used "to decarbonise our skies".
Speaking at the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu indicated that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is “a transformative opportunity for reducing emissions while supporting India’s growth ambitions.”
He also said, “Aviation is now growing faster than any other transport sector. But we have to ensure that this expansion is sustainable. SAF gives us the opportunity to grow the industry, while fighting climate change.”
National SAF Policy
The Civil Aviation Ministry is also finalising a National SAF Policy, expected to be announced soon. A dedicated working group has been set up to coordinate with airlines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), oil refiners, research institutions, and airport operators to build a unified SAF ecosystem.
“We are connecting all the dots, from research to production to regulation,” Naidu said. “I can assure you that the Ministry is taking robust steps to speed up India’s SAF movement. "The SAF Policy will be announced very soon."
In the coming months, the SAF Policy is expected to address production incentives, certification schemes, and blending requirements. With IOC, ISMA & private innovators committed, the country is making significant movements towards being a global SAF producer.
Flightpath To Sustainability
The aviation sector, which is a dominant driver of global connectivity and economic growth, accounting for nearly 4 per cent of the world’s GDP, also contributes over 2 per cent of global CO₂ emissions, which could triple by 2050 if unchecked.
Naidu highlighted India's progress on climate change issues, stating that the country has achieved 40 per cent renewable electricity nine years ahead of the target year 2030.
He claimed that it's also No 4 globally in terms of installed renewable capacity, and that it's targeting Net Zero emissions by 2070. “As the world’s most populous country, India must play a leadership role in the global response to the climate crisis,” he said.
The Promise Of SAF
SAF is a bio-fuel that can cut emissions of lifecycle greenhouse gases by up to 80 per cent over conventional jet fuel. The best part is that it works seamlessly with existing aircraft and refueling infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly fleet modifications.
Globally, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged that 5 per cent of aviation fuel be SAF by 2030, while the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) will make carbon-neutral flying mandatory from 2027.
India's ambitious blending targets for international flights is 1 per cent by 2027, 2 per cent by 2028, and 5 per cent by 2030. But India’s approach goes beyond compliance. It sees SAF as a strategic pathway to atmanirbharta (self-reliance), reducing its crude oil import bill and positioning itself as a global producer of clean aviation energy.
The Challenge
The Aviation Minister also underlined how the government’s UDAN scheme has connected remote regions, expanding accessibility while reinforcing inclusivity, a core principle of India’s civil aviation policy. “We have added 90 airports and over 400 aircraft in the past decade, increasing scheduled flights by 78 per cent. This is only the beginning,” he said. “We plan to expand our airport network to 350 in the next 20 years, serving nearly 500 million passengers annually.”
But with growth comes an environmental price. India’s aviation-related emissions are projected to rise by 5-10 per cent of total transport emissions by 2030, with aviation fuel consumption doubling from 15 million tonnes in 2030 to 31 million tonnes by 2040. This could translate into 95 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, a fivefold increase from 2021.
“Without sustainable fuels, this trajectory will undo years of climate progress,” Naidu cautioned. “But I see this as more of an opportunity than a challenge. Sustainable Aviation Fuel is our direct path to reducing aviation’s carbon footprint.”
“SAF can revolutionise aviation without requiring new engines or refueling systems,” Naidu explained. “It’s a drop-in fuel, ready to use today.”
Many Strategies, One Goal
India’s advantage lies in its agricultural strength and abundant biomass — more than 750 million tonnes annually from crop residues, sugarcane by-products, and forestry waste. “From fields to flights, India has the potential to turn agricultural waste into green aviation fuel,” he said. “This can empower farmers, reduce stubble burning, and create a new rural-to-global value chain.”
To this end, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has partnered with Deloitte and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to conduct a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of sugarcane-based SAF, using molasses, syrup, and bagasse. This will help determine cost, emission benefits, and scalability.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has already made history, becoming the first Indian producer of SAF certified for production at its refinery. It will produce 35,000 tonnes annually with used cooking oil sourced from major restaurant chains like Haldiram’s.
In addition, Koteka Inspection India Pvt Ltd is now India’s first SAF certification service provider, resolving a major bottleneck in the process of production and approval of SAF.
The Minister said, "We keep reminding ourselves that we are one planet with many efforts. Sustainable aviation fuel is the bridge between increasing our output and being responsible, between flying higher and caring deeper."
