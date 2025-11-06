ETV Bharat / business

India To Launch Sustainable Aviation Fuel Policy, As Aviation Minister Pitches Green Fuel For Net-Zero Future

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Minister on Thursday pitched "green" fuel as a game-changer that can be used "to decarbonise our skies".

Speaking at the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu indicated that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is “a transformative opportunity for reducing emissions while supporting India’s growth ambitions.”

He also said, “Aviation is now growing faster than any other transport sector. But we have to ensure that this expansion is sustainable. SAF gives us the opportunity to grow the industry, while fighting climate change.”

National SAF Policy

The Civil Aviation Ministry is also finalising a National SAF Policy, expected to be announced soon. A dedicated working group has been set up to coordinate with airlines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), oil refiners, research institutions, and airport operators to build a unified SAF ecosystem.

“We are connecting all the dots, from research to production to regulation,” Naidu said. “I can assure you that the Ministry is taking robust steps to speed up India’s SAF movement. "The SAF Policy will be announced very soon."

In the coming months, the SAF Policy is expected to address production incentives, certification schemes, and blending requirements. With IOC, ISMA & private innovators committed, the country is making significant movements towards being a global SAF producer.

Flightpath To Sustainability

The aviation sector, which is a dominant driver of global connectivity and economic growth, accounting for nearly 4 per cent of the world’s GDP, also contributes over 2 per cent of global CO₂ emissions, which could triple by 2050 if unchecked.

Naidu highlighted India's progress on climate change issues, stating that the country has achieved 40 per cent renewable electricity nine years ahead of the target year 2030.

He claimed that it's also No 4 globally in terms of installed renewable capacity, and that it's targeting Net Zero emissions by 2070. “As the world’s most populous country, India must play a leadership role in the global response to the climate crisis,” he said.

The Promise Of SAF