India To Receive Same Garment Benefits As Bangladesh Under US Trade Pact: Goyal

New Delhi: India will get concessional duty access for garments made using American yarn and cotton under its trade agreement with the US, similar to the benefits currently provided to Bangladesh, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The United States will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi goods to 19 per cent, but garments attract zero duty only if made with US cotton and man-made fibres. A Bangladeshi garment now faces a 31 per cent levy (12 per cent for most favoured nation plus 19 per cent reciprocal), and if it uses US fibres, then duty falls to 12 per cent.

"Bangladesh ko jo Mila hai, wo Bharat ko bhi milne wala hai final agreement me (Whatever Bangladesh has got, India will also get the same in the final agreement," Goyal told reporters here.

If an Indian company procures yarn forward and cotton forward from the US, manufactures garments, and re-exports to the US, those garments will also receive duty-free access in America, just like Bangladeshi firms, he pointed out. That is there in that US-Bangladesh agreement, and "it will be in our agreement also", he said, adding that it will not have any impact on Indian cotton farmers.

The US has limited cotton production, its exports are only USD 5 million, and for India, the target is USD 50 billion, the minister said. India and the US have finalised a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. It is likely to be implemented in March.