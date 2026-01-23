ETV Bharat / business

India To Reach 100 GW Of Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects By 2035-36: CEA

New Delhi: India's energy storage requirement is pegged at 62 GW by 2029–30 and 161 GW by 2034–35, which makes the country's goal to have 100 GW of pumped storage hydroelectricity by 2035-36 imperative, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) said.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal released the CEA report titled 'Roadmap to 100 GW of Hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) by 2035–36', at a two-day Chintan Shivir, which concluded on Friday, a power ministry statement said.

The minister called for close coordination between the Centre, states, and industries and time-bound implementation of various reforms to make India a global leader in the power sector.

The Shivir was organised to deliberate and collectively chart the future course of India's power sector. Officials from the power ministry, CEA, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), CPSEs, state governments, State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) and industry leaders participated in the event.

The CEA report outlined India's plan to meet rising energy storage needs driven by an increase in non-fossil fuel capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and 701 GW by 2035. The report projected the storage requirement of 62 GW by 2029–30 and 161 GW by 2034–35, and said the long-duration storage is becoming critical beyond 2030, leading to a target of commissioning 100 GW of PSPs by 2035–36.