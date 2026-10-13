ETV Bharat / business

India To Grow At 7% In 2026, Says IMF; Global Growth Forecast Cut To 3.1%

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for India's economic growth to 7.0 per cent for 2026. It raised concerns over major economies facing growing pressure to rein in fiscal deficits and rebuild financial buffers as high public debt and rising borrowing costs limit their ability to respond to future shocks.

The global financial institution tagged India among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. In its ‘October 2026 World Economic Outlook’ report, the IMF raised India’s growth projection even as the US-Iran war in the Middle East and higher oil prices drag on much of the world.

The IMF highlighted that several countries’ economies are facing the pressure of high public debt, while fiscal deficits in several nations were significantly larger than before the COVID-19 pandemic. The report cautioned that higher financing costs were adding to concerns over the sustainability of government finances.

“The global economy is again proving resilient, but unevenly so and with rapidly narrowing margins of adjustment in the near term,” the IMF said. Taking the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty, higher energy prices and changes in trade policies into consideration, global growth is projected to slow from 3.5 per cent in 2025 to 3.1 per cent in 2026

IMF Projects US Economy to Grow

The United States economy is expected to grow by 2.3 per cent in both 2026 and 2027, the IMF stated in its report. The world’s largest economy will be supported by strong consumer spending and investment in artificial intelligence, it added. The report warned that inflation, rising government borrowing costs and financial market risks could threaten the outlook.

US American growth forecast unchanged for 2026

In 2027, the growth projection increased by 0.2 percentage point from April.

The IMF projected American consumer price inflation at 3.6 per cent in 2026, up from 2.7 per cent in 2025, before declining to 2.8 per cent in 2027.

Notably, the IMF projected a 30 per cent probability that American headline inflation would surpass 4 per cent in 2027.

The IMF’s projections come amidst challenges such as global energy supplies, trade tensions and heightened uncertainty over the economic consequences of the Middle East conflict.

IMF flags impact of US-China tariff war

Commenting on the steep tariffs imposed by the United States and China, the IMF report mentioned that the taxes sharply reduced bilateral trade, but businesses in both countries have managed to cushion the impact.