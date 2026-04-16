ETV Bharat / business

India To Clock 6.3 Pc Growth Even If Crude Price Averages USD 130/Barrel In FY27: S&P

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said India is expected to grow at 6.3 per cent if the oil price averages USD 130/barrel in the current fiscal year amid the West Asia crisis. It also said that the fiscal strain from the energy price shock is unlikely to impact India's sovereign credit rating, as India has the "political commitment to fiscal consolidation" over the long term.

S&P Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings, Yee Farn Phua, said, considering a baseline assumption of crude at USD 85/barrel, India will grow 7.1 per cent in 2026-27.

"That's still a very strong number compared to any major economies out there. Even in the alternate scenario, if I were to say, USD 130/barrel average, we are still looking at the growth at 6.3 per cent... that is still going to be the highest among major economies," Phua said at a webinar.