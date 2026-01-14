ETV Bharat / business

India To Be 1st Country Outside Of US To Roll Out GLS Maybach Model: Mercedes-Benz India MD

Pune: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will start local production of its ultra luxury SUV 'GLS Maybach' in India, making it the only country outside of the US to roll out the model, according to the company's top official in the Indian market.

The step comes in the wake of India becoming a top-five global market for the company's ultra luxury range, Maybach, in 2025, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI here in an interview.

Sharing plans for the company in 2026, he said a total of 12 new products have been lined up for introduction in India this year, where the luxury segment is expected to grow in single digits amid pricing pressure due to adverse currency fluctuation.

Mercedes-Benz India, which clocked a marginal decline in total sales at 19,007 units in 2025 as compared to 2024, is also stepping up to make it easier for its electric vehicle owners to locate fast chargers and pay for charging by bringing 'MB. Charge Public, which is available currently in 37 other countries as part of its electrification drive.

"We have climbed into the top five global markets for Maybach in the world for the first time in 2025...the largest-selling Maybach in India is the GLS Maybach. This model currently comes from the US, but we are localising the GLS Maybach in India," Iyer said.

As a result of the localisation, he said, the model will be priced at Rs 2.75 crore, down from the current price of Rs 3.17 crore, he added. Among the top five global markets for the Maybach range are China, the US, South Korea, and Germany, besides India.

When asked about the possible impact of the current tariff issues between the US and India on the plans to locally assemble GLS Maybach, Iyer said, "We are a multinational company doing trade across boundaries and regions, and we have to adapt to whatever is happening..."

Mercedes-Benz produces the GLS Maybach at its Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, US, for all global markets. Its plan to locally assemble the model in India comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been pushing companies to manufacture in the country.

"We are not stopping production (of GLS Maybach) in the US, that is going to continue. This (assembling in India) is more for the local requirement," Iyer clarified.