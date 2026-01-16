ETV Bharat / business

India To Be Among Top Three Markets Of Coca-Cola In Coming Years: Global prez Murphy

New Delhi: Coca-Cola expects growth momentum to be robust in India this year and soon become one of its top three global markets, supported by the country’s evolving retail landscape and resilient domestic demand, its Global President & CFO John Murphy said on Friday.

Indian market has a solid foundation, and the underlying consumer sentiment is quite robust, despite challenges faced by Coca-Cola here in 2025 due to weather-led disruptions, he added. Coca-Cola has an overall very positive outlook for the Indian market, which is quite vibrant, and has a tremendous amount of energy, said Murphy.

"Notwithstanding how many items have come at us over the last couple of years, I think the underlying consumer sentiment overall is quite robust. There are some markets where that's not the case. But I think when I look at the year ahead, it's a pretty solid foundation from which we can look at," said Murphy in a selected media round table here.

India is the fifth largest market for The Coca-Cola Company by volume, where it operates with its bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and several bottling partners. When asked whether he sees India moving into the top three markets of Coca-Cola, Murphy said: "I think India is moving in the right direction".

Though 2025 was a challenging year for Coca-Cola in India, in which the beverage major faced a short summer season due to higher-than-normal monsoons. However, it expects momentum in 2026 to continue to be "very robust".