ETV Bharat / business

India-Tanzania Trade Rises To USD 9.02 Billion In FY26; Focus On Wider Cooperation Across Sectors

Dar es Salaam: India and Tanzania have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral trade and economic ties, with trade between the two countries reaching USD 9.02 billion in 2025-26, up from USD 8.64 billion in the previous fiscal, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The announcement came during the 5th Session of the India-Tanzania Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held on April 29-30 in Dar es Salaam, where both sides reviewed progress and explored new areas of cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, "a comprehensive review of bilateral merchandise trade reflected steady and consistent growth since the 4th JTC," highlighting the upward trajectory in economic engagement between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Tanzania's Permanent Secretary Amb Dr Samwel William Shelukindo. Both countries discussed a wide range of sectors to boost cooperation, including "trade settlement in local currencies, facilitation of long-term business visas for Indian businesspersons, strengthening regulatory collaboration in pharmaceuticals and capacity building in areas of health, AYUSH, education and shipbuilding." The ministry noted that discussions were held in a "friendly and positive atmosphere, reflecting the strong and close relations between India and Tanzania."