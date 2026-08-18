India's Tanker Exports Surge Over Six-Fold To USD 1.36 Billion In Q1 FY27; UAE Leads
UAE emerged as the dominant export destination, accounting for USD 900.8 million, and Singapore became the second-largest destination with imports worth USD 146.4 million
By PTI
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India's tanker exports surged more than sixfold to USD 1.36 billion in the June quarter from USD 221.1 million a year earlier, signalling the country's growing shipbuilding and maritime engineering capabilities, with the UAE emerging as the largest destination during the period, according to commerce ministry data.
Tankers are large-scale transport ships engineered for the bulk movement of liquids and gases. They serve as a cornerstone of global energy networks and industrial supply chains; they safely distribute vital commodities, including crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and fresh water.
The data showed that export volumes also expanded significantly from 10 vessels to 23 vessels, reflecting increasing international demand for Indian-built tankers and marine transportation assets.
It added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the dominant export destination, accounting for USD 900.8 million worth of tanker imports in April-June 2026-27.
Shipments to the UAE increased dramatically from USD 103.6 million to USD 900.8 million, while the number of exported vessels rose from four to seven tankers. It added that Singapore -- one of the world's leading maritime hubs -- became the second-largest destination with imports worth USD 146.4 million, up from USD 45.5 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Export volumes to Singapore increased from two vessels to six, demonstrating India's growing participation in global shipping and logistics ecosystems. It also said the Middle East continued to be a major growth region for Indian tanker exports.
Shipments to Oman increased sharply from USD 28.6 million to USD 131.6 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia, which contributed USD 35.6 million in the previous year, highlight the region's continuing importance as a market for maritime assets.
Together, Gulf economies accounted for a substantial share of India's tanker exports, reflecting strong demand from energy and shipping sectors.
Further, outbound shipments to Sri Lanka rose from USD 7.9 million to USD 56.5 million, while new shipments were recorded to Egypt (USD 39.3 million), South Africa (USD 34.2 million), Vietnam (USD 31.5 million), Indonesia (USD 12.2 million), and Mozambique (USD 7.7 million).
The diversification of export destinations indicates growing acceptance of Indian-built tankers across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, an official said, adding, "the growth in exports of tankers highlights India's increasing capabilities in the high-value shipbuilding sector".
Strong demand from the UAE, Singapore and other maritime economies, coupled with rising vessel deliveries from Indian shipyards, demonstrates the country's growing role in global maritime trade and commercial shipping.
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