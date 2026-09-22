ETV Bharat / business

India Stands Out With Strongest Growth Outlook Globally: WEF Survey

New Delhi: India stands out with the strongest growth outlook globally, but has slipped to fourth place in terms of favourable business environment for multinational companies, a new survey showed on Tuesday. India was ranked second in the previous quarterly Chief Economists' Outlook survey published by the World Economic Forum in May this year.

The latest survey found that a majority (56 per cent) of chief economists surveyed expect the global outlook to remain stable or improve -- a sharp improvement from May, when 89 per cent expected conditions to weaken. The improvement comes with limited confidence that the stabilization will hold.

Nearly all respondents (97 per cent) named geopolitical conflicts as a likely source of uncertainty over the next year, 58 per cent expected asset-price corrections, and only one-quarter expect the global economy to become more resilient, the WEF said. About India, it said the country continues to have the strongest growth outlook among the geographies covered in the survey.

Of chief economists surveyed from across the world, 98 per cent expected moderate or stronger growth over the next 12 months in India, including 74 per cent who anticipated strong or very strong growth, compared with 52 per cent in May. The growth forecast for fiscal year 2026–27 was raised to 6.7 per cent in August, reflecting continued resilience in domestic demand.

"Growth is expected to remain supported by resilient domestic demand, although higher energy prices continue to weigh on the outlook," it said.

The report further said the US leads the ranking of favourable business environments for multinational companies, followed by South-East Asia and Europe (both up one position).

India dropped from second to fourth place compared to the last outlook, with only 40 per cent of respondents including it in their top three destinations (down from 56 per cent in May).