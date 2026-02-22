India’s Spice Exports Hit By US Duties, Hopes Rise For Tax Relief In Trade Talks
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Kochi: India’s spice export sector is anticipating possible tax concessions in the India-US trade agreement since exports have dropped by 25 to 30 per cent following the introduction of new US import duties.
Speaking to ETV Bharat in Kochi, Emmanuel Nambusseril, Chairman of the All India Spices Exporters Forum, said that during the 2024-25 period, the US imported products worth approximately $654.71 million from India, accounting for 30 per cent of India’s total spice exports, making it the second-largest market for Indian spices.
In the 2024-25 financial year, India's total spice exports amounted to approximately Rs 39,994 crore. Kerala ranks second, only after Gujarat, in terms of total spice exports. A major portion of Kerala's export revenue comes from spices. The primary products imported by the US from India include celery, cumin, curry powder, fennel, fenugreek, garlic, chilli, and mint.
However, high import duties imposed by the US have created a significant imbalance in the market. The duty on 'spice extracts,' which are exported in large quantities from states like Kerala, was increased to nearly 50 per cent. This has pushed exporters into a severe crisis.
While there are indications that there might be a duty drop, these changes have not yet been implemented. Nambusseril pointed out that even an 18 per cent duty is a heavy burden in the current scenario and will impose a high cost on consumers.
Due to the hike in duties and market uncertainty, several Indian companies are considering shifting their production units to other countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Vietnam and Sri Lanka can supply products to the US at lower duties than India, which is adversely affecting India’s position in markets like black pepper. He noted that India can only remain competitive in the international market if it receives tax concessions similar to those enjoyed by Vietnam and China.
According to Ramkumar Menon, Chairman of the World Spice Organisation, India’s efforts to find alternative markets amidst the US crisis are a positive sign. China has been India's largest market for the past four years; however, the US market cannot be entirely ignored. Traders hope that if the tax concessions in the new trade agreement become a reality, the export sector will achieve significant growth.
To discuss the new challenges and opportunities in the spice export sector, the All India Spices Exporters Forum is organising the 9th International Spice Conference (ISC) in Kochi from February 23 to 26.
