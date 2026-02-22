ETV Bharat / business

India’s Spice Exports Hit By US Duties, Hopes Rise For Tax Relief In Trade Talks

Kochi: India’s spice export sector is anticipating possible tax concessions in the India-US trade agreement since exports have dropped by 25 to 30 per cent following the introduction of new US import duties.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in Kochi, Emmanuel Nambusseril, Chairman of the All India Spices Exporters Forum, said that during the 2024-25 period, the US imported products worth approximately $654.71 million from India, accounting for 30 per cent of India’s total spice exports, making it the second-largest market for Indian spices.

In the 2024-25 financial year, India's total spice exports amounted to approximately Rs 39,994 crore. Kerala ranks second, only after Gujarat, in terms of total spice exports. A major portion of Kerala's export revenue comes from spices. The primary products imported by the US from India include celery, cumin, curry powder, fennel, fenugreek, garlic, chilli, and mint.

However, high import duties imposed by the US have created a significant imbalance in the market. The duty on 'spice extracts,' which are exported in large quantities from states like Kerala, was increased to nearly 50 per cent. This has pushed exporters into a severe crisis.